Macau orchestra to play ‘Beauty and the Beast’ concert

The Macao Orchestra will present a Disney “Beauty and the Beast” symphony concert on May 30-31 at MGM Cotai’s MGM Theatre. The limited performances will pair a screening of the 2017 live-action film with live orchestral music conducted by Tony Cheng, resident conductor of the Macao Orchestra. Organizers said the program features scores by composer Alan Menken and aims to deliver an immersive audiovisual experience ahead of Children’s Day. Tickets range from MOP300 to MOP600 and are available via the Macau Ticketing network. The concert runs about two hours, including intermission, with shows scheduled for Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon

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