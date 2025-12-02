Economy grows 8.2% in 2024, services lead recovery

Gross Value Added (GVA) of all economic activities in the SAR rose 8.2% year-on-year to MOP384.54 billion in 2024, driven by the ongoing recovery of the local economy, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The tertiary sector, including wholesale and retail, restaurants, finance, and gaming, contributed MOP365.88 billion, while the secondary sector, covering industry and construction, accounted for MOP18.66 billion. Non-gaming industries made up 56.7% of total GVA. Taxes, operating surplus, and employee compensation rose by 21.4%, 3.6%, and 6.1%, respectively.

