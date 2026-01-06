Ella Lei concerned about ultra-aged society’s pressure on healthcare

Lawmaker Ella Lei has raised several concerns about healthcare demand and staffing pressures as Macau transitions into an ultra-aged society.

In a written inquiry, the lawmaker noted that, according to government projections, Macau’s elderly population will account for 21.4% of the total population by 2029, marking an early transition into an ultra-aged society.

She argued that early planning is essential to address future demand for healthcare and rehabilitation services, disease prevention and chronic condition management, healthcare staff pressures, and human resources development strategies.

An ultra-aged (also called super-aged) society is a demographic classification in which over 20% of the population is aged 65 or older, a significant milestone indicating rapid aging, currently observed in nations such as Japan, Germany, and, more recently, South Korea.

Other countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, are projected to join this classification, resulting in significant shifts across healthcare, the economy, and social support.

Expressing similar concerns, Lei called on the government to plan ahead, noting that Macau’s healthcare facilities are already struggling with high demand.

Citing official 2024 statistics, she noted that total hospital service utilization increased 1.9% year over year to 2.545 million visits. Outpatient services rose 2.1%, emergency services 0.5%, and inpatient services 4.1%, reflecting continued growth in healthcare demand.

Additionally, she noted that many healthcare professionals report inadequate staffing ratios, overwhelming workloads, and significant stress as they strive to meet quality improvement requirements.

Reasonable staff allocation is vital

In her inquiry, Lei noted that the allocation and training of healthcare personnel are crucial to improving the quality of healthcare services.

Citing 2024 statistics again, she noted that the total number of physicians increased to 2,030 (2.9 per 1,000 residents), while the number of nurses rose to 3,058 (4.4 per 1,000 residents).

According to the authorities, to meet the demands of an ultra-aged society, future staffing levels should rise to 3.5 to 4 physicians and 5.5 to 6 nurses per 1,000 residents.

This translates to an annual increase of 90 to 120 physicians and 150 to 180 nurses, which she said does not align with current recruitment progress, future staffing plans, and training initiatives.

She called on the government to update the status of training and recruitment of new healthcare professionals to provide services at both the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center and the Macau Union Hospital, as well as to create conditions to improve services offered by community healthcare and nursing institutions, which she said will assume increasingly vital roles in an ultra-aged society.

She also called on the government to enforce policies aimed at achieving the stated goal of shifting the local healthcare paradigm from treatment to prevention.

The lawmaker further urged the government to accelerate the aforementioned plans to gradually ease pressure on public healthcare and to explore coordinated development between the public and private healthcare sectors.

