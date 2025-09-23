Evacuation plan starts, 17 emergency shelters open



The evacuation plan began at 1 p.m. today, with residents instructed to gather at three designated assembly points— the public markets of São Domingos, São Lourenço and Patane —before being transported to the shelter facilities at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Authorities have said they aim to complete the process by 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, 17 emergency shelters, four assembly points, and four emergency stop points opened at 1 p.m. Medical personnel have been stationed at five shelters, including Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B, Instituto Salesiano, and the Gymnasium of Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional in the Macau peninsula, as well as the Olympic Sports Centre in Taipa and the former Flying Eagle Training Base in Coloane.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) reported that 130 staff members have been deployed and that supplies are in place, noting that the opening hours of the emergency shelter will be established in accordance with the evacuation plan and the final announcement from the Civil Protection Operations Centre (COPC).

Shelters will provide drinking water, dry rations, mattresses, and sanitary facilities, but occupants must bring personal necessities, including essential medications. Families with infants should prepare hot water for formula preparation.



Additionally, IAS indicated that staff from social service agencies conducted home visits and phone follow-ups yesterday to assess individuals with special needs in low-lying areas. They confirmed that 663 people require special care. Three individuals have been arranged to stay in elderly care homes, and other special cases with medical needs are being addressed.

As Macau enters a state of immediate preparedness, the COPC announced that it will issue storm surge evacuation alerts in Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese and English through 140 warning systems installed across four high-point and low-lying areas in the city.

Residents and visitors are urged to “remain vigilant and pay attention to safety,” while making early arrangements for shelter.

The public is again encouraged to “prioritise seeking temporary refuge with family or friends.” If necessary, assistance can also be sought at the shelters opened by the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak urged citizens to “voluntarily comply with the government’s evacuation appeals and requirements.”

He emphasised that if residents refuse to evacuate despite persuasion or negotiation, “forced evacuation cannot be ruled out, because life comes first—human safety is the top priority.”

“Our primary objective is the safety of human life and property, followed by social stability. Therefore, while we do not wish for the worst-case scenario to occur, considering it is essential. All our measures are focused on this principle,” Wong remarked.

Yuki Lei

Like this: Like Loading...