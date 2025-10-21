Five injured in bus, dump truck collision

A traffic accident occurred this morning around 10 a.m. near Wynn Palace, involving a dump truck and a bus. Fire authorities reported that five passengers aged 20 to 67 sustained minor injuries, including bruises and scratches, and were sent to hospitals for treatment. The dump truck’s front and windshield were damaged, while the bus’s rear showed dents and a broken route display. Police and firefighters are investigating, and traffic was partially restricted.

