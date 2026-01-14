Five private cars collided on Sai Wan Bridge, resulting in three drivers being injured and taken to hospitals. The accident occurred Monday, leaving oil stains on the road that were later covered with cement. The drivers, Macau residents aged between 29 and 38, were reported to be in stable condition. The incident caused temporary traffic congestion in the area, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Five vehicles collide on Sai Wan Bridge, injuring three
