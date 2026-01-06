Free childcare opens for disadvantaged families next Monday

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will launch a free childcare program for vulnerable families on Jan. 12. Eligible households, including single-parent, disabled, or low-income families, must have a child under three who is a Macau resident and meet specific income caps: MOP19,975 for two-person households, MOP27,550 for three-person households, and MOP33,475 for four-person households. Applications can be submitted online from Jan. 12–22. The service will be provided through more than 30 subsidized childcare centers.

