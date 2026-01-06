The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will launch a free childcare program for vulnerable families on Jan. 12. Eligible households, including single-parent, disabled, or low-income families, must have a child under three who is a Macau resident and meet specific income caps: MOP19,975 for two-person households, MOP27,550 for three-person households, and MOP33,475 for four-person households. Applications can be submitted online from Jan. 12–22. The service will be provided through more than 30 subsidized childcare centers.
Brief
Free childcare opens for disadvantaged families next Monday
Categories Macau
No Comments