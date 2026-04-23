Games for people with disabilities to take place Sunday

The 2026 edition of the Macau Games for People with Disabilities will take place this Sunday (April 26), organizers announced yesterday at a press conference held at the Sports Bureau (ID).

According to organizers, this year’s event will be divided into two sections: one in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) at the Mong Ha Sports Center, and another in the afternoon (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) at Lotus Plaza in Ilha Verde.

The first section will feature a table tennis tournament, while the second, with a broader scope, will include several sports activities.

As in previous editions, the Games are organized to give people with disabilities more opportunities to participate in sports, helping them discover their interests and, from there, find a sport best suited for regular practice, organizers said.

In addition to the competitions, surrounding areas will host booths offering food and beverages, as well as recreational activities aimed at engaging the wider community.

Held since 2003, the Games are intended to promote greater inclusion of people with disabilities. At the press conference, organizers also noted that, for the first time, the Social Welfare Bureau has joined the organizing committee, which includes the ID, the Paralympic Committee Macau-China, the Macau Special Olympics, and the Macau Sports Association of the Deaf.

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