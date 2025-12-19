GBA intangible cultural heritage projects and calligraphy works on display

The Greater Bay Area Traditional Culture Promotion Association is presenting 70 works at the Galeria Lisboa gallery at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, focusing on calligraphy art and intangible cultural heritage crafts. The exhibition highlights representative projects and calligraphy from various cities across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, showcasing the contemporary preservation and innovation of Chinese traditional culture. Running through Sunday, the exhibition features crafts from Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Huizhou, including embroidery, paper-cutting, and weaving, and offers hands-on cultural heritage experiences for visitors.

