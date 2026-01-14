Gov’t approves 662 repairs in 2025

The Housing Bureau (IH) approved 662 building maintenance fund applications in 2025, totaling over MOP66.05 million. 15 buildings received multiple grants, with 492 buildings benefiting overall, mainly for common-area repairs, totaling more than MOP41 million. The Islands Building Management Resource Centre noted that many small buildings face high costs for major repairs, often exceeding grant amounts. The bureau said plans to revise fund regulations, expand coverage, raise grants, and introduce electronic applications.

