Gov’t plans to expand student hearing checks

The Health Bureau (SSM) announced plans to implement regular hearing screenings for schoolchildren, addressing common ear infections that can affect early childhood hearing. First-grade students currently receive annual hearing and health assessments across Macau, and the new program will be conducted in collaboration with the Education and Youth Development Bureau. Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Bureau continues to refine the “Macau Sign Language Lexicon,” inviting public input and working with the local deaf community to improve content and raise awareness.

Like this: Like Loading...