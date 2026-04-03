Gov’t strives to shake off ZAPE’s pawnshop-dominated reputation

Authorities are exploring targeted subsidy measures to encourage business transformation and attract new ventures to the ZAPE area, which is undergoing a transition following the closure of satellite casinos, with open-air cafes serving as a starting point to break away from the district’s pawnshop-dominated reputation.

The move was revealed by Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, at a Legislative Assembly Q&A session on Wednesday, when he stated that the government is currently working through the Investment Committee’s inter-departmental coordination mechanism to advance the transformation and revitalization of the former satellite casino site in the ZAPE area, helping investors develop a multifunctional commercial complex that integrates retail, dining, and other amenities.

Tai reiterated that authorities are closely monitoring the impact of the satellite casinos’ closure on surrounding commercial districts and are actively promoting the creation of new retail experiences in the ZAPE area.

He said the government will continue to monitor the conditions there, including rent adjustments. During the transition process, authorities will strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and deepen communication with business associations, merchants, and residents, while exploring more targeted measures to optimize the business environment, attract customers, and refine arrangements for related activities.

According to him, the effort to revitalize the image of the ZAPE area and create a relaxed and comfortable shopping environment will be guided by policy, with open-air cafes serving as the starting point, charging fees based on floor space and operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as stipulated during the pilot phase.

Notably, in 2025, Macau launched a three-year “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macau First-Store Economy,” which provides subsidies of up to MOP1 million to international and mainland brands establishing a presence in the region.

The initiative aims to introduce new business formats and promote moderate economic diversification, with a particular focus on encouraging the opening of first stores in residential and community areas. Among these, four applications in the ZAPE area have been approved, with the stores set to open in the coming months.

Meanwhile, authorities are preparing three shuttle bus routes for closed businesses, covering ZAPE, the Central District, and Tamagnini Barbosa, which are expected to launch during the May Day holiday, with some routes possibly undergoing trial runs on weekends.

The move is part of a plan to explore the feasibility of allowing tour buses to transport passengers into residential areas, with Secretary Tai noting that this must be done on the premise that urban traffic capacity remains manageable.

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