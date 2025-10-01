Gov’t tackles aging population with elderly care initiatives across GBA cities

In light of growing concerns over the city’s aging population, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) responded to Lawmaker Leong Hong Sai by addressing policy initiatives designed by the government to better support elderly Macau residents living in the broader Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Responding formally to Leong’s inquiry, which highlighted that the senior population has reached over 14% and is expected to exceed 20% by 2036, the IAS detailed advancements in three key domains: community care in Hengqin’s “Macao New Neighborhood,” broadening Elderly Card benefits and developing the “silver economy,” as well as healthcare innovations involving outreach and smart elderly care technology.

The bureau stated it is “exploring appropriate models for establishing elderly service facilities in the mainland” through collaborations in Hengqin’s Macao New Neighborhood, where it operates an Elderly Service Centre and Family and Community Service Centre.

These centers began serving residents in June 2024 to support the local elderly population.

On easing daily life for seniors, IAS confirmed that Macau continues to promote the Elderly Card Special Benefits Program, encouraging both public departments and private enterprises to offer concessions.

While Leong inquired about extending elderly card discounts to GBA merchants and creating senior experiential centers, IAS described ongoing efforts but did not explicitly address these specific proposals.

However, IAS did acknowledge that eligible Hong Kong and Macau seniors residing in GBA cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, are granted discounts and access to medical, cultural, and recreational facilities.

Regarding healthcare, IAS reported progress on the Health Bureau’s “Aging with Medical Care” system, comprising health promotion, community healthcare, and specialist care tiers. Initiatives include chronic disease screening, geriatric and dementia clinics, and dental and cataract surgery programs.

It states that outreach services and telemedicine now extend medical support to all subsidized nursing homes and government elderly apartments.

“Now Macau residents can enjoy free community health services in accordance with the law, and nearly 80% of patients with chronic diseases are regularly followed up at health centers, achieving the goal of ‘universal health coverage’ initiated by the World Health Organization,” wrote IAS.

Leong’s proposal to expand traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapies, such as acupuncture and moxibustion, within resource-sinking frameworks, received partial acknowledgment, with IAS mentioning plans to provide TCM services in government elderly apartments but offering limited detail in its response.

