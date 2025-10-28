Gov’t to subsidize up to 75% of disability support equipment costs

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, announced yesterday an administrative order approving regulations for subsidies to help persons with disabilities purchase assistive devices and special home equipment, effective today.

According to the dispatch, local residents with disabilities will be able to receive subsidies covering up to 75% of the cost of essential support equipment.

The measure applies to a range of items, including wheelchairs, prosthetics, hearing aids, and other assistive devices.”

The maximum subsidy per item is capped at MOP15,000, while the total assistance per beneficiary cannot exceed MOP30,000 over a three-year period. This total also includes expenses related to transportation and installation of the equipment.

Eligible assistive devices extend beyond standard mobility or hearing aids.

Specialized items such as screen reading software for visually impaired users, anti-bedsore mattresses for bedridden individuals, vibrating alarms for the hearing impaired, and adapted utensils for those with limited grip are also included.

Applicants must meet specific residency, disability, and income criteria to qualify.

Applicants are required to have been residents of Macau for at least 18 months, hold a valid disability assessment card, and have household incomes within legally defined limits. Monthly income caps range from MOP16,100 for a single-person household to MOP75,000 for households of eight or more.

In addition to income requirements, applicants’ savings and property ownership are considered. Individuals cannot have savings exceeding MOP130,500 and must own no more than one residential property and one parking space.

To access the subsidy, applicants must submit a prior request to the Social Welfare Bureau, including quotations from three suppliers. Once approved, beneficiaries have 90 days to complete the purchase and request reimbursement. Times reporter

Like this: Like Loading...