Groundbreaking held for Hengqin Cargo Hub

The Macau International Airport’s Hengqin Pre-Clearance Cargo Hub held its groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of construction for the Macao–Hengqin logistics project. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026 and operation in early 2027, the hub is expected to handle 300,000 tons of air cargo annually. Officials said the project will enhance Guangdong–Macao cargo connectivity, support cross-border e-commerce and high-end manufacturing, create local jobs, and strengthen the city’s role in air logistics between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

