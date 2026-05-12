IAM finds Listeria in BBQ meat samples, orders sales suspension

Routine food inspections by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) detected unsatisfactory levels of Listeria monocytogenes in char siu (barbecued pork) and black pepper roasted goose samples collected from Chan Kuong Kei Casa de Pasto restaurant on Estrada de Adolfo Loureiro. IAM has ordered the establishment to suspend sales of the implicated products, rectify its preparation and handling procedures, and thoroughly clean and sanitize all equipment. Employees must attend food hygiene courses. Listeria can survive under refrigeration but is killed by thorough heating. Infection may cause fever, muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Like this: Like Loading…