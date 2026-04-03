The Marine and Water Bureau’s “Maritime Book Exploration and Ship Simulator Driving Experience” – which drew over 400 participants in its inaugural edition – is set to return during National Reading Week in April, the bureau announced. During the activity, families can navigate simulated voyages through Macau waters under the guidance of maritime school staff. The event will also include nautical book readings on history and culture as part of the April activities.
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DSAMA ship simulator event returns for reading week
Categories Macau
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