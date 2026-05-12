SMEs offered subsidized booths at Guangdong-Macau fair

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can secure a standard booth at the 2026 Guangdong-Macau Branded Products Fair for MOP1,400. Applications for the “Macau Special Products Pavilion” run through May 26. The fair takes place August 6 to 9 at the Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo Hall A. This year’s event focuses on the silver economy and healthy living, featuring six pavilions including smart silver health, wellness products, and food. Eligible SMEs must have registered with the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) for at least one year, with residents holding over 50% of capital. Priority is given to Macau-made brands, Portuguese-speaking product distributors, and “M-Mark” firms, within a limited quota.

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