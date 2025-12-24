Lawmaker pushes for stairlift subsidies to ease elderly access

Lawmaker Ella Lei is calling on local authorities to launch subsidies for stairlifts in tenement buildings, or Tong lau (唐樓), to ease the struggles of elderly residents facing steep stairs.

In a written inquiry earlier this month, to the Legislative Assembly (AL), Lei demanded stronger government support for “stair-climbing aids.”

Lei argued that these devices would enable seniors to “age in place” without forced relocation. She wrote, “In an aging society, considering how to optimize the living environment of the elderly and facilitate their ability to go up and down the stairs has become a matter of social concern.”

She detailed that many self-sufficient seniors in tenements hit roadblocks after retirement. They cannot afford elderly apartment service fees or qualify for social housing. Citing complaints from residents, Lei explained, “Due to their age, they have difficulty going up and down stairs.” She added, “Some elderly people hope that the authorities can strengthen support to help buildings meet the conditions to install assistive devices such as stairlifts.”

Lei continued, “Many elderly people who are able to take care of themselves and live in tenement buildings have reported that because they are retired and do not have the means to move, they may not be able to afford the service fees for elderly apartments, and they are not eligible for social housing.”

Lei believes that stairlifts would provide independence for those with reduced mobility.

In her proposal, she pushed for battery-powered models featuring “comfortable seats with swivel, seatbelt, and sensor features” for safe access. However, she emphasized that steep costs have deterred even successful self-funded installations. She wrote, “Although there have been tenement building owners in Macau who have successfully installed stair lifts at their own expense, the cost is considerable.” She highlighted further obstacles, including owner consensus, shared expenses, and inadequate stair spaces.

Another obstacle Lei spotlighted was “three-nil” buildings – multiple-occupancy structures lacking owners’ corporations, residents’ organizations, or management companies.

“In reality, there are still many limitations in the installation of stairlifts, including the need for sufficient owner consensus, co-bearing costs, and the fact that not all staircase spaces meet installation conditions,” she states.

Advocating for “Ageing in Place,” Lei emphasized the importance of “mobility for the elderly as an essential part of ageing in place.”

She said that technological advances, such as ladder climbers, expand options beyond stairlifts in tenement buildings.

She proposed targeted schemes to help “buildings in need assess the feasibility of installing stairlifts or introducing other assistive devices.”

