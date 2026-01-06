Lawmaker suggests walking routes to divert tourist boom to quiet communities

In an effort to channel benefits from Macau’s visitors into local economies, lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang has called for themed walking routes to steer Macau’s tourists toward quiet and often overlooked neighborhoods like ZAPE and the Northern District.

This approach, he argues, would spread economic benefits beyond crowded casino hubs and central areas.

Ngan, who is also vice chairman of the Collective Wisdom Policy Centre think tank, recently praised the government’s success in tourism promotion and major events. Yet, he told local media, with visitor numbers surging, bolder steps are needed to redirect foot traffic and spending.

To channel visitor traffic and, by proxy, consumption, Ngan proposed redirecting pedestrian flows from central districts and Cotai into neighborhoods through a “point-to-line, line-to-area” strategy backed by interdepartmental collaboration.

The “point-to-line, line-to-area” method is a conceptual framework in tourism planning and spatial analysis, helping planners understand visitor interactions with destinations while guiding sustainable development. It classifies tourism elements by spatial attributes: “points” are discrete attractions like museums or landmarks that draw visitors; “lines” are connecting routes such as roads, trails, or scenic corridors that manage flows and enhance journeys; and “areas” are broader regions integrating points and lines into comprehensive destinations with amenities and identity.

Planners apply this model to analyze travel patterns, develop infrastructure for better accessibility, promote sustainability by easing overcrowding, and craft marketing strategies – from single-site promotions to regional experiences – to balance growth among tourism hotspots.

As cited in a Macao Daily report, Ngan believes the key lies in effectively converting visitor flow from key tourist areas into economic benefits that extend to community consumption using the “point-to-line, line-to-area” approach.

For example, he states, the Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel should be used to connect Avenida de Horta e Costa to ZAPE (Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior), while the light rail could link Cotai and A-Ma Temple, integrating historical, cultural, and culinary resources along the route to deepen the “tourism+” integration and stimulate community consumption.

He also suggests that the government partner with tourism operators, banks, community groups, and merchants for cross-regional discounts, transport-linked deals, and themed products around World Heritage sites, cuisine, and events.

“These efforts should promote local employment and achieve sustainable development of the community economy,” Ngan said.

Call for data-driven action

Ngan’s proposals come after a chaotic New Year’s holiday when mainland crowds overwhelmed Macau’s land borders. Zhuhai ports logged a record 830,000 passengers on Jan. 1, while Gongbei Port saw 441,181 crossings the next day – a six-year high.

Despite the record number of entries and exits to Macau, local shop owners in the Northern District have repeatedly indicated to local media that tourist traffic in their respective areas dropped after large-scale IP events, consumption drives, and discounts ended.

They also suggest that weakened resident spending power has pushed people north, into the mainland, or online for shopping.

ZAPE merchants echoed similar woes, saying visitor traffic relies mainly on patrons from nearby hotels and casinos, with few coming deliberately to their venues. They also noted that government festivals, such as the Light Up Macao, brought some gain but remained modest and short-lived.

Like this: Like Loading...