A 50-year-old local civil servant was apprehended for hit-and-run after crashing his car into roadside railings on Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção I last Friday evening. The Public Security Police used the “Eyes in the Sky” surveillance system to track the suspect to his residence. Police found him intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 1.64 g/L. The man reportedly had consumed alcoholic drinks during dinner before the incident. No injuries were reported from the crash.

