The 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Macau brought intense energy to Wynn Palace Macau this weekend. Sixteen of the world’s top teams competed in the tournament, drawing international talent from Switzerland, Serbia, China, the U.S., and more. Among the 16 squads were eight of the top 17 ranked teams globally.

At the opening buzzer on Saturday, rising teams Bordeaux and Riffa captured the spotlight, climbing from the Qualifying Draw with gritty play to earn spots in the quarterfinals. Bordeaux fought through tense contests, edging out Port Dickson KL Eagles and Taipei WanBao for a Main Draw berth.

Lugano proved resilient, surviving two overtime thrillers to top Pool B. Malik Hluchoweckyj’s late-game heroics lifted Lugano over Miami 18-16, before Adris De Leon sank the winning shot in overtime against Diadema, 19-17.

Miami, undeterred, advanced alongside Lugano for the next day’s action, joined in the quarters by Kandava Turiba and UB. UB stopped Riffa 21-17, while Miami downed Chongming by the same margin.

In the next round, Miami knocked out UB 22-16, and Lugano held off Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy 21-18 to reach the championship.

Yesterday’s final was a nail-biter. Lugano edged Miami 21-20 to claim the title, celebrating a breakthrough moment for the Swiss squad.

“For me, that’s amazing. After playing so many years – over 100 games – and always getting close to the final, losing five or six finals in the World Tour with my other team in Lausanne – I really wanted one. Before I stopped, I said I need to get one,” said Switzerland’s Westher Molteni, reflecting on years of near-misses.

The Macau event’s MVP honors went to Molteni’s teammate, 41-year-old Adris De Leon.

“Adris is incredible. We played together in 2012 in the Dominican Republic. Since then, I always tell him, ‘Bro, you’re gonna be really good in 3×3 because he’s got the heart. He’s small, but he plays like a big guy,’” Molteni said after the win.

De Leon finished with eight points, four highlights, and two two-pointers, while Hluchoweckyj added nine points, two key assists, and six highlights in a complete team effort. For Miami, Henry Caruso tallied 11 points and four highlights.

The tournament marks the third time Macau has hosted the event.

