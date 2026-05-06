Macao Foundation greenlights 743 grants totaling MOP199 million in Q1

First-quarter records from the Public Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau (DSGAP) show that the Macao Foundation authorized 743 separate funding allocations between January and March, with the combined value reaching MOP198.9 million.

These figures appear in the bureau’s regular quarterly disclosure covering subsidies distributed through Macau’s autonomous funds. Recipients across the three-month period included neighborhood associations, charities, schools, and independent researchers. Payment dates ranged from January 5 to March 31.

A closer look at the data reveals that only four grants surpassed the MOP10 million mark during the quarter.

Topping the list was the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM), which received MOP16.04 million on February 12. That payment served as the first installment of its operational subsidy for 2026.

The same day, two other organizations received comparable first-installment payments: the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) secured MOP14.43 million, while the General Association of Women of Macau obtained MOP12.72 million.

A fourth grant exceeding MOP10 million went to the Salesians of Don Bosco (Sociedade de S. Francisco de Sales) on February 26. The MOP14.86 million allocation is reserved for rebuilding and expanding the school, Instituto Salesiano (IS).

Citing a report from local newspaper Cheng Pou, this payment represents the final construction installment for that project. The Macao Foundation’s total contribution to the school’s expansion has now surpassed MOP100 million, according to the same source. Cheng Pou also reported that the Education Fund has separately allocated more than MOP100 million for works supervision, equipment, and rebuilding efforts.

When breaking down the quarterly disbursements by category, operating subsidies for associations dominated the spending. Roughly MOP120 million was distributed through approximately 60 payments under the 2026 Associations’ Operating Expenses Subsidy Programme.

Beyond the largest recipients mentioned, other substantial allocations included MOP7.18 million for Caritas Macau, MOP6.59 million for the Alliance of People’s Institutions of Macau, and MOP3.69 million for the Casa de Portugal em Macau. The Macau Youth Federation received MOP2 million for operating expenses, while the Chinese New Youth Association of Macau was granted an additional MOP4.68 million.

On the education front, the Macau Portuguese School (EPM) Foundation received MOP4.5 million as a project-funding installment. Separately, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) obtained MOP1.38 million for a 2025 Greater Bay Area Mid-Autumn cultural event.

Notably, the Q1 list also contains several negative entries.

These reflect instances where previously approved subsidies were partially refunded or adjusted. For example, the Alliance for Livelihood and Economic Development of Macau returned MOP1.5 million, while the China Lifeline Express Foundation gave back MOP175,647 linked to a public eye care project.

DSGAP, the government body responsible for coordinating and evaluating policies related to Macau’s public assets, reports directly to the Chief Executive.

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