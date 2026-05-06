Macau tourism interest broadens as Agoda-MGTO deepen hotel promotion tie-up

Travel interest in Macau is expanding beyond its traditional source markets, with strong growth emerging from Asia and the Middle East, according to Agoda search data shared alongside a renewed partnership with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The digital travel platform said accommodation searches for Macau have increased across a wider range of international markets.

The strongest year-on-year growth came from the Middle East, which recorded a 247% surge in accommodation searches. This was followed by India at 70%, Japan at 62%, Thailand at 56%, the Philippines at 39%, and Singapore at 25%.

“This broadening mix of interest shows that more travelers are looking at Macau through different trip lenses, not just the traditional patterns,” said Damien Pfrisch, chief commercial officer of Agoda.

“Our partnership with MGTO is designed to turn that into an actual trip and experience, bringing neighborhood areas like the Outer Harbour District to the forefront and showcasing boutique stays that reflect the city’s character. It is also a practical example of how tourism authorities and travel platforms can work together to broaden a destination’s story across multiple markets.”

The partnership between Agoda and MGTO, first launched in 2025, is being expanded in 2026 to further promote Macau’s boutique and independent hotels.

The latest phase will focus on properties in the Outer Harbour District, including the ZAPE and NAPE areas.

According to both parties, the initiative aims to strengthen Macau’s positioning among emerging traveler segments by improving visibility for smaller-scale accommodation providers. It also seeks to support hotels in reaching new source markets, including Brazil, Vietnam and Central Asia, as Macau continues to diversify its tourism base.

MGTO and Agoda said their collaboration will combine destination promotion efforts with Agoda’s global distribution network across accommodation, flights and activities, supported by its media solutions capabilities. LV

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