Macao Water has warned residents about fraudulent SMS messages containing payment links, after reports that some users were directed to fake websites closely resembling the company’s official platform. The utility reiterated that it only sends SMS reminders to registered customers when water bill payment deadlines are approaching or when accounts are overdue. It stressed that all official messages do not contain any website links and will never request customers to click links to make payments or access services.
Brief
Macao Water warns public over fake bill payment SMS scam links
Categories Macau
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