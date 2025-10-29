Man falls victim to online investment scam

A middle-aged man reported losing MOP2.3 million in a suspected online investment scam. According to authorities, the victim saw investment tips on mainland stocks and funds in a social media chat group in May 2025 and followed instructions to transfer RMB2.04 million to several designated accounts, purportedly belonging to a Hong Kong investment company. While he successfully withdrew RMB40,000 in early August, subsequent withdrawal requests were delayed under various pretexts, and contact with the operators was eventually lost. The victim discovered the fraud after inquiries in Hong Kong and has filed a report in Macau.

