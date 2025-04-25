Maritime Museum reopens today after renovations

The Maritime Museum will reopen to the public today (April 25) following the completion of the facility repair and renovation works, which included maintaining the central air-conditioning system and renovating other facilities. Such works led to the closure of the museum space on February 19. The museum opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5:30 p.m.) every day except Tuesdays. It offers free admission and guided tours for groups. For more information, please visit the museum’s website (www.museumaritimo.gov.mo).