Seven injured in Taxi and street sweeper collision

A collision between a taxi and a street washing vehicle at the Pac On roundabout in Taipa yesterday morning left seven people injured. Authorities suspect the taxi failed to yield, causing the crash. The impact severely damaged the taxi and deformed nearby railings. Six passengers, aged 39 to 44, sustained minor injuries, while the 66-year-old street washing vehicle driver suffered a facial injury. All are in stable condition. Both drivers passed breathalyzer tests.