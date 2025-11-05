Minimum wage increase passed in first reading despite criticism over lack of scientific criteria

The Legislative Assembly passed an increase in the minimum wage of MOP1 per hour (from MOP 34 to MOP 35) in the first reading. The bill was approved with 29 votes in favor, while three lawmakers elected by the “New Hope” camp, led by José Pereira Coutinho, abstained.

Despite the bill’s passage, several lawmakers criticized the lack of scientific criteria in adjusting the wage. Che Sai Wang addressed the issue, saying the adjustment is very low compared to neighboring regions and lacks clear methodology.

“In Hong Kong, for example, the adjustment was from HKD40 to HKD42.1 per hour, a 5.25% increase, based on a formula approved by the Chief Executive and disclosed to the public,” he said.

He added that in Taiwan, the minimum wage has also been adjusted annually at an average rate of 4.6%, with input from workers, employers, and experts – a process absent in Macau.

“In Macau, there is no scientific formula or disclosure of how the sides reached the final figure. This process needs transparency and clarity,” he said.

In response, Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai said the decision was based on a review conducted over the last two years, taking into account the local economy and the population’s capacity to accept the increase.

He claimed Macau’s economy is exceptional and differs from regions such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, explaining that the increase resulted from an “overall consideration.” Both sides issued opinions to the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs, which were considered in the final decision.

After the bill passed in the first reading, Lam Lon Wai, representing the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, made a voting declaration, noting that the current minimum wage has been in force since November 1, 2020, and called for scientific criteria to preside over future increases.

“Our system is outdated. We need more scientific criteria to reach an increase figure,” he said, calling for additional benefit increases to be presented in the upcoming policy address for 2026, such as increases in maternity leave, annual leave, and other benefits, and hoping the government also presents plans for a broad review of the Labor Law to help address the current labor market situation and return jobs to local residents.

According to Tai, the increase in the minimum wage is expected to affect 18,200 workers, mainly those engaged in building management and cleaning services.

As known, the minimum wage does not apply to domestic workers.

On the other hand, Chui Sai Peng, representing employers, argued that this increase would burden many local small and medium-sized businesses, urging the government to provide additional support to ensure their survival.

The bill proposes a 2.9% increase in the minimum wage, raising the monthly salary to MOP7,280 starting January 1, 2026, affecting about 4.4% of the local workforce.

