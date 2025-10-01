National Day Celebrations marked with ceremonies, run, and fireworks

The Macau SAR government will celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with a series of events today.

According to a statement from the Government Information Bureau (GCS), the day will begin at 8 a.m. with a grand flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square in the New Port, led by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai.

The ceremony will also include representatives from the Central Government Liaison Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Macau Office, the People’s Liberation Army Macau Garrison, and other local senior officials.

Following the ceremony, a cocktail reception will be held by the government at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries at around 9:30 a.m.

Also on the program for the day, the Sports Bureau (ID) will organize a Fun Run starting in front of Golden Lotus Square.

Then, in the evening, the 33rd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest will light up the skies.

Tonight, pyrotechnic teams from China and Portugal will perform at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Tomorrow, teams from the Philippines and Japan, whose displays were postponed due to poor weather, will finally showcase their fireworks at the same times. Each show will last about 18 minutes.

Alongside the fireworks, a “Fireworks Carnival” will take place along the Macau Science Center waterfront promenade from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on both nights.

In addition, several cultural venues, including the Grand Prix Museum, Macau Museum, and Macau Science Museum, will open free of charge on National Day.

To accommodate increased pedestrian traffic in key tourist areas, temporary pedestrian zones will be established in Rua de Cantão and Taipa Village from noon to 7 p.m., starting today.

Like this: Like Loading...