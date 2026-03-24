National Security Committee law takes effect

The law establishing the Committee for Safeguarding National Security takes effect today, along with its implementing regulation on the committee’s organization and operation, according to the Official Gazette.

The law is centered on a comprehensive national security approach and clarifies the committee’s nature, responsibilities, powers, composition, and operations. It authorizes the committee to determine whether specific matters involve national security interests and to issue binding decisions accordingly.

The legislation also expands the committee’s membership and establishes a permanent secretariat to provide executive and administrative support.

In judicial matters, the law revises and supplements provisions in the Judicial Organization Framework Law, introducing a mechanism for litigation representatives to participate in cases where national security interests are concerned.

If a judge determines that a case may affect national security, the case file must be submitted to the committee. Should the committee confirm a national security interest, the judge must activate the relevant procedures, including restricting public disclosure of certain proceedings to protect national security.

Officials said the law aims to strengthen Macau’s institutional framework for safeguarding national security while ensuring judicial processes align with the protection of state interests.

The city enacted its first national security law in 2009 and made amendments in 2023. LV

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