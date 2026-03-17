New medical association to tackle rising obesity

A newly established medical association aims to curb the city’s growing obesity problem, emphasizing advancing research, improving clinical practices, and promoting healthier lifestyles to prevent chronic diseases among residents.

In the 2030 goals of the “Healthy Macau Blueprint,” priority is given to the need to strengthen obesity prevention and management, as reports show that over half of the city’s adult population is overweight, a trend linked to the growing influence of Western dietary habits.

The establishment of the association coincides with an academic seminar on obesity, where experts gathered to discuss the urgent need for action in this area.

Alvis Lo, director of the Health Bureau, underscored the importance of addressing obesity, describing it as a pressing global public health concern that significantly impacts the well-being of residents.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the newly established medical association revealed alarming statistics regarding obesity in Macau.

According to past surveys, more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight. With the increasing prevalence of Western-style dietary habits, the association noted that rates of obesity and overweight continue to climb.

In light of these findings, the association urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. It emphasized the importance of regular exercise and encouraged citizens to reduce reliance on takeout meals as an effective strategy in combating obesity.

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