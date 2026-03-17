Population inches up as elderly share grows

Macau’s population saw only a slight increase last year, rising 0.1% to 688,900 at the end of 2025, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

In 2025, youth aged 0-14 accounted for 11.7% (80,300) of the population, while those of working age, 15-64, made up 73.1%.

The elderly, aged 65 and above, represented 15.3% (105,200) of the total, slightly higher than 14.56% in 2024.

This indicates that Macau’s population is still largely working-age, but the proportion of elderly residents is high enough to highlight an aging trend.

Live births in 2025 totaled 2,870, with 51.0% of babies being male. Births exceeded 2,424 deaths, resulting in a natural increase of 446. In the fourth quarter alone, live births rose by 31 from the previous quarter to 740, while deaths increased by 14 to 594.

Leading causes of death were malignant neoplasms, followed by heart disease and cerebrovascular disease.

Population growth was also supported by immigration, with 3,768 new arrivals from mainland China on one-way permits, up 90% year-on-year.

Additionally, 1,352 people were newly granted the right of abode, a surge of 278% compared with 2024.

In the fourth quarter, right-of-abode grants fell by 109 to 174 from 283 in the previous quarter, while revocations and expirations totaled 73, down from 98, resulting in a 38% drop in net grants from 185 to 101.

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