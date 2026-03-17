Customs seizes 138 kilograms of silver granules worth MOP3 million

The Customs Service (SA) has conducted an operation to crack down on people transporting silver granules illegally across the border.

According to an SA report, between March 6 and 12, the Customs intercepted 42 cases of suspected silver smuggling at the Border Gate and Qingmao border crossings, seizing approximately 138 kilograms of silver with a market value of approximately MOP3.01 million.

Among the 42 detained suspects, 25 are local residents, 12 are from the mainland, and five are from Hong Kong.

In a report, SA said, “Upon inspection, it was found that these 42 individuals had concealed a total of approximately 138 kilograms of suspected silver in their personal belongings, clothing, and various parts of their bodies, attempting to smuggle it out of Macau.”

The individuals involved are aged between 16 and 67 and have all been prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Law.

Upon conviction, they could face a maximum fine of MOP50,000, and the seized goods will be declared the property of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

The SA also added that some of the individuals are young and students in local schools, prompting notifications to the Education and Youth Development Bureau for follow-up.

The Customs noted that it is continuously cracking down on all parallel trading activities, strengthening border control enforcement, and utilizing technological means to assist in the crackdown on illegal activities involving the smuggling of goods into and out of Macau.

According to the report, the precious metal was found using new portals that the SA has installed, which can detect concealed objects and packages on the body quickly and efficiently.

Like this: Like Loading...