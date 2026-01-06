New phase for scrapping old diesel vehicles now open

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has launched the third phase of its subsidy program to phase out old diesel vehicles, accepting applications until Jan. 4, 2028, for a duration of two years. The program has expanded eligibility to include owners of old diesel vehicles registered on or before Dec. 31, 2019. However, vehicles whose registration was canceled on or after Dec. 15, 2025, and subsequently re-registered are excluded. To encourage early action, higher subsidies are offered in the first year. Applicants who submit between Jan. 5, 2026, and Jan. 4, 2027, can receive subsidies ranging from MOP25,000 to MOP155,000.

