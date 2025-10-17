New Prosecutor General says details of national security case pending further investigation

With 26 years of judicial experience, the newly appointed Prosecutor General Tong Hio Fong emphasized yesterday that both the courts and the Public Prosecutions Office are committed to upholding judicial fairness.

He also confirmed that an ongoing investigation into a case related to the National Security Law will be disclosed only at an appropriate time if prosecutions proceed, in accordance with legal provisions.

In his first address to the media as Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office (MP), Tong, the former President of the Court of Second Instance, responded to inquiries about a National Security Law case from July.

He confirmed that the case remains under investigation, stating, “Any related prosecutions will be announced at an appropriate time following the completion of the investigation, in accordance with legal provisions.”

Tong added that, due to the ongoing investigation, details regarding the individuals involved and specifics of the case cannot yet be disclosed.

Outlining his future priorities, Tong underscored his commitment to leading his office in upholding the rule of law, enforcing laws strictly and impartially, and enhancing oversight of judicial activities.

He stressed the importance of judicial efficiency and the need to safeguard the fairness and authority of the legal system, stating that judicial credibility is rooted in the integrity and professionalism of its team.

Tong expressed his intention to strengthen internal development and management to create a professional, reliable, and publicly trusted prosecutorial team.

“In my future work, I plan to engage in in-depth discussions with relevant personnel within the Public Prosecutions Office, including prosecutors and administrative staff, to identify internal issues and explore optimization measures,” he said, adding that these efforts aim to boost morale and improve case-handling efficiency.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that Macau exemplifies the successful practice of ‘One country, two systems,’ highlighting that its long-term prosperity and stability are inherently linked to the safeguards provided by the rule of law. As a crucial institution dedicated to upholding this principle, the Procuratorate bears the responsibility of defending legal dignity, protecting citizens’ rights, and combating criminal activities.

He affirmed his commitment to leading the Procuratorate with “a strong sense of responsibility and mission” to thoroughly implement the overarching concept of national security.

