Open House hosts public to meet Sam Hou Fai in ‘lively gathering’

The Government Headquarters organized a two-day open house over the weekend, during which Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai engaged with visitors on Saturday afternoon.

The Government Information Bureau (GCS) described the event in Chinese as “a lively gathering that provided the public with an opportunity for friendly interactions” with the CE.

The two-day open house marked the first such event at the Government Headquarters since the inauguration of the new government led by Sam.

He stated in a media interview that the open house aims to “bridge the gap between the government and the public” by inviting members of the public to tour the daily operations of the CE and various government entities, allowing visitors to gain insight into their functions.

This initiative fosters greater mutual understanding and closer ties between the general public and the government. “This also aligns with the philosophy of this administration: working hand in hand to strive together for the common development of Macau,” Sam added.

In a statement from the GCS, visitors remarked that their encounter with Sam revealed his “approachable” nature, as they engaged in conversations and took photographs with him.

According to data provided by the local government, a total of 16,041residents made visits to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, as per the established schedule, next month will see the annual fiscal policy address, and this term is no exception.

Sam reaffirmed that a total of 3,548 opinions were collected between September 17 and October 17 from various sectors and social strata, covering topics such as livelihood and social development, economic diversification, civil service system reform, public administration reform, and the development of Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

According to him, various government entities are currently preparing next year’s policy guidelines in accordance with this plan. He emphasized that the government values every piece of feedback, stating, “Our administration sincerely hopes to hear from the general public.”

Consequently, the government is adopting the same approach used in the 2017 and 2018 Policy Addresses to gather public opinions through various channels.

