Orange storm surge will be issued at 1 p.m.

Local government has announced that an orange storm surge warning will be issued at 1 p.m. today, indicating potential flooding of 1 to 1.5 meters in low-lying areas.

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, aired the information during a special press conference on the status of Super Typhoon Ragasa’s passing through Macau.

Concurrently, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) plans to issue a No. 8 typhoon signal at 5 p.m., necessitating immediate precautionary measures.

Wong urged residents and visitors to “cooperate with government measures and implement the evacuation plan for low-lying areas during the storm surge,” adding, “In response to the SMG issuing an orange storm surge warning at 1 p.m. today, the Macau Special Administrative Region has simultaneously entered an immediate state of preparedness.”

