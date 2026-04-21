Oxfam warns of climate injustice as Macau marks 15 years of rice event

As extreme weather events intensify worldwide, the world’s smallest contributors to carbon emissions are bearing the heaviest consequences, according to Oxfam.

And in Macau, where the organization’s annual rice sale has become a local tradition, the message is being delivered with particular urgency.

“Smallholders often have the lowest carbon emissions, yet they are the group most deeply affected by natural disasters and their impacts,” said Henry Tang, director general of Oxfam Hong Kong, at a press conference at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre yesterday.

Tang’s remarks came as Oxfam announced the 15th consecutive year of its flagship fundraiser in Macau – the Oxfam Rice Event, scheduled for May 16 and 17. This year also marks Oxfam’s 50th anniversary globally, a milestone Tang said would not have been possible without sustained support from Macau citizens.

“Over the past half century, it is because of you, the citizens of Macau, walking alongside us that we have been able to come this far,” he said.

Macau-born performer Terence Siufay, an Oxfam ambassador for more than a decade, shared during the press conference firsthand observations from a visit to farming communities in Yunnan. He recalled how donations had been used to build water pipelines and purchase livestock – transforming daily life for families who once walked long distances just to fetch water.

“They said before, there was no water. But when we got there, we witnessed that the donations had already been used to build a water pipeline. It was very convenient,” Siufay said.

He contrasted Oxfam’s long-term approach with short-term relief, using a culturally resonant analogy. “Other charities are like Western medicine. Oxfam is like Chinese medicine – completely eradicating poverty, not just reducing it.”

Siufay also noted a shift in how the city’s younger generation engages in charitable work. He said young people in Macau are more willing to use social media to promote causes and are less likely to turn down requests for help simply because they have “no spare cash.”

“Macau is a small place. When you’re selling flags on the street, people nearby see your social media story and say, I’ll come buy a flag and help,” he said.

This year’s event introduces a first-time collaboration with OpenRice, placing the platform’s mascot on rice bags to engage younger residents on issues of food security and climate change. A total of 20 charity stalls will be set up across Macau and Taipa. Organizers aim to recruit 1,100 volunteers to support the sale.

While the campaign has grown steadily over 15 years, with increasing volunteer numbers and rising donations, officials say they are still looking to recruit more volunteers and want to reach the goal of 1,100.

“We would like to expand to reach more people in the community to participate and support the organization annually,” Tang said. Funds raised will go toward helping smallholder farmers and vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

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