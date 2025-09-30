Police anticipate peak travel this weekend

The upcoming mainland Chinese National Day break, coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, is projected by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) to see between 5.6 million and 6 million border crossings during the eight-day holiday period, with October 3 and 4 expected to be the peak travel days.

During a joint-departmental press briefing yesterday morning on measures implemented for the upcoming eight-day holiday in mainland China, PSP spokesman Lam Keong stated, “During the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from October 1 to 8, the peak travel period is expected to occur on October 3 and 4.”

He projected that “the total number of inbound travelers will reach 1.2 million, averaging roughly 150,000 travelers per day.”

He also noted that total cross-border footfall during this period is estimated to be between 5.6 million and 6 million trips, with a daily average of “700,000 to 750,000 trips.”

To accommodate the travel demands of residents and tourists during the National Day break, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced new measures aimed at optimizing bus waiting areas and enhancing traffic flow capacity.

According to its announcement, the bureau will continue previous temporary diversion measures in key areas, including the east side of Portas do Cerco, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, Nam Van, Rua dos Mercadores, the Auto-Silo Pak Kong area, and Taipa Village.

Notably, the ground level of the Auto-Silo Pak Kong will serve as a temporary bus diversion station.

During peak travel times, enhanced signage and assistance will be available at stations to facilitate passenger flow, with close monitoring of crowd conditions.

Its plan also outlines the launch of additional temporary bus routes, while the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) service will extend its last train departure time to 11:59 p.m. from October 1 to 8.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported strong hotel bookings in the city, stating that as part of its efforts to monitor the tourism market, it will release weekly indicators on Mondays that reflect accommodation demand from mainland visitors for industry reference.

It encouraged travelers to utilize the “Smart Application for Visitor Flows” to check crowd levels at 113 attractions and plan visits during off-peak hours. Meanwhile, the Consumer Council (CC) emphasized the importance of maintaining the city’s tourism image, confirming that it has reached out to pharmacies and popular shopping spots to remind businesses to operate with integrity.

Regarding cross-border vehicle traffic, historical data indicates that peak periods at the checkpoints of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Hengqin, and Border Gate typically experience daily crossings ranging from over 9,000 to more than 14,000 vehicles.

The Macau Customs Service (SA) projections suggest that peak outbound traffic will occur this evening and tomorrow morning, while peak inbound traffic is expected next Tuesday, October 7, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to customs, the Macau side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is expected to handle over 14,000 vehicles daily, with about 7,000 vehicles exiting and 7,000 entering.

The Hengqin checkpoint is projected to manage over 12,000 daily crossings, with approximately 6,000 vehicles exiting and 6,000 entering. The Border Gate is anticipated to see around 9,500 daily crossings, with roughly 4,000 vehicles exiting and 4,000 entering.

Meanwhile, the government announced yesterday that it will host a series of celebrations tomorrow to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Events will include a National Day flag-raising ceremony, a fun run, a National Day reception, and an international fireworks contest.

Like this: Like Loading...