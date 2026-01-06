Police arrest three mainland suspects over illegal gambling loans

The Judiciary Police have arrested three mainland Chinese nationals suspected of providing unlawful loans for gambling and referred them for prosecution. According to the case, a mainland male gambler agreed with one of the suspects to jointly fund bets from late October 2025, contributing half of a total MOP1.4 million bankroll. The suspect placed the bets, taking 20% of each winning stake as interest, totaling around HKD400,000. The other two suspects reportedly monitored the activity. The scheme was uncovered by Cotai casino staff on Saturday (Jan. 3). Police seized MOP220,000 in chips and approximately MOP77,000 in cash and chips, believed to be criminal proceeds.

