Raymond Tam consults on 2026 policy priorities

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam has been engaging community groups to gather input on 2026 transport and public works initiatives. As cited in a statement, feedback covered topics such as optimizing land management, improving road planning, advancing urban renewal, expanding community recreational spaces, and reviewing housing supply. It also included enhancing traffic systems, strengthening disaster prevention infrastructure, ensuring stable water and electricity supply, promoting building maintenance, and refining light rail electronic payments. Tam noted that such consultations help the bureau deliver more precise and responsive public services.

