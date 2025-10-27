Reclaimed water usage set to take effect next year, Coloane to serve as pilot area

The government announced yesterday that Phase I of its Coloane Reclaimed Water Station, expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, will initially supply reclaimed water for toilet flushing and landscaping at the Seac Pai Van public housing neighborhood and the University of Macau (UM), contributing to the 145 national water-saving cities established across China.

The Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works announced yesterday its progress in transforming Macau into a water-saving city, highlighting that approximately 99% of the region’s raw water is sourced from mainland China, with last year’s supply reaching around 105 million cubic meters, an increase of over 83% since 1999.

The office said in its statement that the reclaimed water project will enhance water resource recycling, reduce raw water consumption, and strengthen the stability of Macau’s water supply system, thereby improving water security.

The first phase of the Coloane Reclaimed Water Station is projected to have a daily supply capacity of 2,500 cubic meters. Afterward, planning for the second phase of the Coloane station and the Artificial Island Reclaimed Water Station will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Coverage areas include Lot P Temporary Housing, Estrada Flor de Lótus, and Zone A of the New Urban Landfills.

Due to space constraints, the old city area is currently unsuitable for reclaimed water pipelines, highlighting the government’s medium-term goal for reclaimed water to account for 5% of Macau’s total consumption, with a long-term target of exceeding 10%.

Authorities noted that Macau’s reclaimed water pipes are color-coded differently from potable water pipes: reclaimed water pipes are purple, while potable water pipes are white, silver-gray, or brass-colored.

