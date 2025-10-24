Rise in stray animals spurs development of new system to ease shelter pressure

A Macau group has reportedly developed a cat facial recognition system aimed at alleviating pressure on animal shelters and increasing the adoption rate of stray cats.

Recently, TVB News reported that an organization is utilizing a cat facial recognition platform to create identity profiles for stray cats.

A member of the development team explained that, unlike traditional registration methods, this platform focuses on physical characteristics such as fur patterns and markings. By employing automated identification systems, the platform enhances registration accuracy and helps prevent duplicate entries.

The group noted that preliminary statistics indicate the platform has been successfully applied to around 50 to 60 stray cats at the University of Macau (UM).

According to data released by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, as noted by TVB, over 500 stray cats and dogs without microchips were captured in the first two quarters of this year.

A volunteer highlighted that shelter capacity is strained, as insufficient manpower hinders timely registration of the cats’ identity information. This situation results in many cats remaining at the shelter for extended periods, making adoption increasingly challenging.

Meanwhile, another media outlet reported on the irresponsible abandonment of pets, featuring an exclusive interview with Zoe Tang, president of the Anima-Society for the Protection of Animals (Macau) (Anima). She noted that public attitudes toward animal welfare are gradually changing.

All About Macau quoted Tang as stating that not only has the number of pet owners increased, but shelter visitation has also risen. Society’s perception of animals is becoming more positive, with more citizens recognizing that stray animals deserve the same care as pets.

The report highlighted a recent surge in independent animal volunteers, with new faces frequently joining the cause, indicating a growing commitment to protecting stray animals. Tang stated that Anima has successfully adopted out nearly 400 dogs and almost 300 cats from shelters.

However, the overall number of stray cats and dogs continues to trend upward. As reported, the increase in local stray dogs is largely attributed to inadequate sterilization efforts, particularly in areas like Coloane, where stray dogs are prevalent.

When sterilization surgeries are not performed in a timely manner, the population inevitably rises.

Additionally, Tang pointed out that some construction sites utilize unneutered dogs for guarding purposes, which prevents them from being sterilized and leads to further breeding. The number of stray dogs is also exacerbated by the abandonment of pets by some owners, highlighting the urgent need for improved animal welfare measures.

