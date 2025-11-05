Sam: Gov’t to deepen cooperation, promote ‘Macau + Hengqin’ strategy

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said Macau will strengthen regional cooperation and pursue new opportunities in alignment with national development goals, speaking via video at the 2025 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area held Monday in Guangzhou.

Sam highlighted Macau’s role as one of the Bay Area’s four core cities, stressing the city’s goal of developing a “high-level platform for external cooperation.”

In a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau (GCS), he noted that Macau’s integration into national strategies is supported by its ‘One Center, One Platform, One Base’ positioning, which leverages its cultural links and open economy to enhance international competitiveness.

The Chief Executive also cited Macau’s role as the only region using both Chinese and Portuguese as official languages, serving as a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

He referenced the success of the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic Cooperation Forum, which recently adopted the 2024-2027 Action Plan to guide future collaboration.

Sam also pointed to Macau’s advantages as a free port and separate customs territory, with a growing convention and exhibition industry that has attracted major international events.

These efforts, he said, support the city’s economic diversification into sectors such as traditional Chinese medicine, technology, and modern finance.

He described the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone as a key driver for investment and industry collaboration.

As cited in the statement, Sam said the government will promote major projects including the Macao-Hengqin International Education City and the Macau Science and Technology Industrial Park.

