Sam Hou Fai affirms Macau’s role in legal cooperation with Lusophone countries

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai reaffirmed Macau’s role as a bridge between China and the Portuguese-speaking world through legal and judicial cooperation in a speech yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Meeting of Presidents of Supreme Courts of Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions.

The event brings together representatives from the supreme courts of Portuguese-speaking countries and regions to share experiences, strengthen cooperation, and explore ways to advance legal development.

In his speech, Sam recalled that Macau first hosted the same meeting in 2003, when he served as president of the Court of Final Appeal.

“That year, we witnessed the birth of the Forum’s Charter and the establishment of its permanent secretariat,” he said. “Today, I have the honor of welcoming both old and new friends ‘home’ again to discuss the future.”

He noted that over the past 22 years, the forum has grown “from six seeds into a towering tree spanning four continents,” highlighting the evolution of judicial dialogue on issues such as reform, independence, and the role of courts in a globalized era.

He also stressed the importance of Macau’s bilingual legal system under the ‘One country, two systems’ framework, calling it “a solid guarantee of judicial independence” and “a natural bridge connecting China and the Portuguese-speaking world.”

Addressing this year’s theme, “Law and Justice as Drivers of Cultural Integration and Socioeconomic Development,” Sam said, “Law is not only a set of rules to resolve disputes but an art of guiding people toward justice and peace.” He added that amid a changing world, “we must use the certainty of law to offset uncertainty and the fairness of justice to safeguard social and economic development.”

“Macau, with its Chinese roots, Western connections, and cultural blend, is well-positioned to advance legal communication, judicial trust, and mutual benefits,” Sam said, expressing hope that the meeting would further promote cooperation and contribute to shared prosperity among Portuguese-speaking nations.

Meanwhile, over the past two decades, Macau has steadily worked to strengthen its judicial system and legal framework, implementing reforms to improve the allocation of judicial resources and increase the efficiency of justice, said Song Man Lei, president of the Court of Final Appeal.

“In the last 20 years, we have tirelessly sought to refine the judicial system, adopt a series of reform measures, and provide citizens with faster, more transparent, and effective legal services,” Song said.

“Today, Macau enjoys a widespread social respect for judicial decisions and trust in the justice system,” she added.

The official also emphasized the preservation of the city’s legal heritage, noting that the Portuguese legal protocol and language continue to be maintained in judicial proceedings.

Macau courts operate “independently, free from external interference and subject only to the law,” according to Song.

“These safeguards enable Macau to maintain judicial independence while providing citizens with confidence in a fair and reliable legal system,” the judge added.

Times Reporter

