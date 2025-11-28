Sam Hou Fai urges fire prevention after Hong Kong scaffolding blaze claims 75 lives

Local authorities convened a citywide fire prevention meeting yesterday, following the deadly scaffolding fire in Hong Kong that claimed 75 lives and raised concerns over construction-site safety.

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai expressed his condolences on behalf of the MSAR, conveying “profound sorrow and grief” to the families of those who died and sympathies to all affected, according to a statement from the Government Information Bureau (GCS).

It was also stated that the CE contacted Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee to share condolences and reaffirm Macau’s readiness to provide assistance if needed.

In response to heightened fire risks, the MSAR government also held a winter precaution meeting chaired by Sam yesterday.

The government called on the public to “enhance awareness of fire prevention” and implement necessary safety measures to safeguard lives and social stability as dry weather contributes to higher fire hazards in southern China.

Authorities have ordered a joint inspection of more than 60 scaffolding projects by the Fire Services Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Land and Urban Construction Bureau, and Municipal Affairs Bureau, ensuring strict compliance with fire safety regulations.

The government stated, “relevant authorities have, as always, made appropriate operational arrangements.” Residents are also advised to strengthen disaster preparedness by monitoring electrical safety, becoming familiar with evacuation routes in their homes and workplaces, and immediately reporting potential hazards to property management or authorities.

It also added that contractors are mandated to manage site safety rigorously and eliminate fire risks.

Like this: Like Loading...