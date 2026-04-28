Sands China’s reinvestment strategy may keep EBITDA margins under pressure, CreditSights warns

Sands China EBITDA margins will likely trend lower in 2026 as the casino operator ramps up its player reinvestment strategy to chase market share in Macau’s premium gaming market, according to CreditSights.

In a note Friday, the Fitch Group firm described Sands China’s first-quarter 2026 results as “decent” despite softer margins. It maintained a Market Perform recommendation on the company’s U.S. dollar bonds, while forecasting gains in Macau market share, positive free cash flow, and robust revenue and EBITDA growth.

The outlook follows Sands China’s 1Q26 earnings released last week, which showed net revenues up 2.4% year-over-year to USD2.11 billion and adjusted property EBITDA rising 18.3% to $633 million.

EBITDA margins slipped 140 basis points to 29.9%, reflecting higher operating costs from service investments and staffing – though 40 basis points higher than 4Q25 levels.

CreditSights analysts highlighted the company’s shift toward revenue growth over short-term margins, writing, “Looking ahead into 2Q26, we expect margins to continue trending marginally lower given the competitive landscape of the premium market that could warrant an increase in service-level investments/promotional offerings by Sands China to attract/retain higher-spending punters.”

“Nevertheless, its customer reinvestment program continued to bear fruit in improving its market share [in 1Q26], and the company’s service-level investments/customer-focused initiatives are expected to continue driving growth in both revenue and EBITDA,” the note added.

Debt metrics should improve further in Q2, analysts said, thanks to a recent HKD2.4 billion ($307 million) repayment that cleared the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility due in 2029.

CreditSights pegged Q1 free cash flow as positive, driven by 55% lower year-over-year capital spending and stronger EBITDA. It projects free cash flow staying in the black for full-year 2026 amid tapering capex and rising EBITDA.

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