Secretary Chan Tsz King details National Security Law enhancements for 2026

Assuming the role of Secretary for Security effective yesterday, Chan Tsz King described the position as both an honor and a responsibility, while announcing that his team is preparing additional laws and regulations to enhance the city’s national security framework, with implementation expected next year.

“National security is of paramount importance for Macau,” emphasized the former prosecutor general during a press briefing after his swearing-in ceremony.

He revealed that legislative work on national security has already begun and that institutional improvements are ongoing.

“Establishing a comprehensive system and mechanisms requires time and careful planning. Relevant entities will continue advancing these efforts to ensure the effective safeguarding of national security.”

Upon his appointment as the new Secretary for Security, Chan admitted, “It is a significant challenge.”

While acknowledging his limited prior exposure to security matters, he expressed gratitude for the mature and efficient team already in place within the sector. Chan emphasized his commitment to accelerating his learning curve and quickly integrating with the security team.

The public consultation period for the 2026 Policy Address concludes today. However, Chan confirmed that the security portfolio has already established its policy direction and principles for the upcoming year.

He stated, “For me, the most crucial aspect is gaining familiarity with this field and developing a more detailed grasp of specific content. After that, we can gradually examine whether there is room for further improvement.”

Chan indicated that he plans to leverage his previous experience as commissioner of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) and as prosecutor general to uphold the rule of law. His goals include strengthening institutional development, improving law enforcement coordination and oversight mechanisms, ensuring impartial enforcement by officers, and continuously enhancing the professionalism, modernization, and intelligence of security forces.

Additionally, he emphasized his commitment to fully implementing the Chief Executive’s governance philosophy, resolutely safeguarding national security, and accurately executing the overall national security concept.

In light of Macau’s unique circumstances, he aims to promote the coordinated development of social security, immigration control, firefighting and rescue, cybersecurity, and public safety, ensuring that the city remains a safe, stable, and law-abiding city.

