Signal No.8 to be replaced by No.3 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Information from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) noted that severe typhoon Ragasa made landfall at 6 p.m. near Yangjiang (Guangdong), about 170 km west-southwest of Macau.

According to the SMG, it is forecasted that the movement west will continue at around 20km/h towards the coast of western Guangdong while gradually weakening.

The bureau noted that despite this landfall and weakening of the typhoon, Macau is still under the influence of the core circulation, and the wind force is expected to remain at force 8 or above. For this reason, Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 will remain in effect for a few more hours.

According to SMG, the Signal No. 8 will be lowered to Signal No. 3 between 9 p.m. today and 12 a.m. tomorrow.

The flood level has receded, but the tide difference remains high, so the SMG will continue to issue the Blue Storm surge warning for now.

Under the influence of Ragasa’s passing, Macau will still see frequent showers and thunderstorms.

The Civil Protection Operation Center (COPC) has informed us that the Hengqin Port has resumed regular operations at 5:30 p.m.

Vehicles can now use the road connecting the University of Macau and the Hengqin Border Checkpoint. However, passenger passage services remain suspended due to the suspension of bus services in Macau following the hoisting of Typhoon Signal No.8.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) also informed that after the Storm surge warning was lowered to Blue, residents of the low-lying areas, who had been sheltered since yesterday afternoon, have started to return to their homes.

According to the same information, 694 people used the emergency shelters during Ragasa. Of these, only 181 remained at the emergency shelters at 6 p.m.

The Transport Bureau informed that the 27 parking lots closed during the typhoon’s peak have resumed operation.

Note: Macau Daily Times will not be published tomorrow (Thursday) due to the severe weather situation in Macau. The newspaper will return to the stands on Friday, September 26. In the meantime, the MDT website will continue to be updated during the recess period.

